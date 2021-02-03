Piedmont Community Health Plan supports executive order reopening ACA enrollment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – President Joe Biden signed an executive order to reopen some affordable care options. It’s a move backed by Centra’s acting president.

Richard Tugman said the move will give increased access to health care for millions of Americans and it’s an important step to reduce the economic and health care burden many families are facing right now.

Neil Heller, chief marketing officer for Piedmont Community Health Plan, said that people need the care now more than ever, “With the pandemic, it just adds more urgency and through the open enrollment, folks that didn’t buy insurance when they had the opportunity have another chance to do that.”

Piedmont also pushed for a similar move last year.