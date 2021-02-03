Radford authorities offering reward for information on shooting suspect

RADFORD, Va. – Radford authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting last month.

The shooting happened on Jan. 24 in the 400 block on Sanford Street, according to the Radford Police Department. There was also another shooting in the 100 block of Madison Street that happened on the same day, and authorities said they believe the two are connected.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the incidents, according to police.

The Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person behind the shootings. Tipster can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 540-267-3212 or email jerry.holdaway@radfordva.gov or eric.martin@radfordva.gov.