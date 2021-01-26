Neighbors, students scared after one hospitalized after two Radford shootings

Radford City Police search for suspects after two Sunday shootings that sent one person to the hospital.

RADFORD, Va. – Shots fired in Radford early Sunday morning left neighbors and students at Radford University feeling uneasy.

Sunday morning, just after 1 a.m., Radford City police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Madison Street.

About 15 minutes later, more shots were fired in the 400 block of Sanford Street in the Copper Beech apartment and townhomes complex.

That’s where police found someone who had been shot, rushed to the hospital and is still recovering.

Adam Lawson lives right next door and heard it all.

“I heard, you know, gunshots. You know, just five or six ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ You know, really loud,” recalled Lawson. “There was just a ton of yelling. There was a ton of you know cops coming in, coming out.”

Radford University graduate student Marley Holliday said it makes her nervous knowing the first shooting happened just steps from campus.

“That is scary, especially being so close to campus putting student lives at risk,” said Holliday.

Police believe the two shootings are connected but do not believe the public is in any danger.

“This is a pretty unusual event for the city of Radford,” said Jenni Wilder, the city and police department’s public information officer. “Radford is a safe community and these were isolated incidents. We don’t believe there’s a greater threat to the community at this time.”

Investigators are still searching for suspects and asking anyone with information to come forward.