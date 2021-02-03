Radford University Carilion students studying long term impacts of COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va – Hundreds of graduates from Radford University Carilion are now on the frontlines in treating coronavirus patients.

When Radford University first merged with Jefferson College, the goal was to create more opportunities for students looking to get into the medical field.

“It was a great initiative to look at how we can really partner with Carilion Clinic and look at addressing some of the health disparities as well as the workforce pipeline issues that we know exist,” explained Radford University President Brian Hemphill.

When the plans for Radford University Carilion were announced about three years ago students had no idea that they would be preparing to be on the frontlines of a global pandemic.

“They have done such a great job in terms of responding going beyond the call, in some cases and taking care of so many of our citizens that have been in need,” said Hemphill.

About 86% of Radford University Carilion students continue their medical careers in Virginia, according to Hemphill.

“We have a national shortage in with individuals that we need to do this type of work in health care. And so we’re going to continue to do our part in making sure that we’re preparing them for these jobs of the future,” Hemphill said.

Students are also looking at what happens after the pandemic, focusing on areas like expanding telemedicine or more research on respiratory issues.