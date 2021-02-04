Gov. Ralph Northam to announce plan to extend Virginia’s school year into the summer on Friday

Summer school in Virginia?

While speaking with the Washington Post on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam spoke on his plan for fixing some of the disruption to student’s learning.

“Our children definitely learn better when they’re in a classroom. The social interaction is important. We have seen higher rates of depression which is so unfortunate.[…] One thing I think is very important that we will be announcing tomorrow is that we want to extend our classroom to this summer to allow our children to catchup so everyone will be ready in the fall. We are working with our teachers, school boards, superintendents, it has to be a top priority for all of us to get our children back into the classroom,” said Northam.

Full details of his plan are not known at this moment.

He’s currently scheduled to speak Friday at 11 a.m. You can watch that address on WSLS 10, WSLS.com and any of our digital platforms.

Below is Northam’s full conversation with The Washington Post: