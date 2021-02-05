WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam detailing plan to possibly extend school year into the summer

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Friday.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

More than just coronavirus, while speaking with The Washington Post on Thursday, the governor said during Friday’s update he would announce, “that we want to extend our classroom to this summer to allow our children to catchup so everyone will be ready in the fall.”

As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 521,467 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Friday’s news conference will be his 15th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Before Friday, Northam gave his last update on Jan. 27.