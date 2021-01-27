48ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to address coronavirus vaccine rollout in Wednesday update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam gives an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Jan. 14, 2021. (NBC News Channel)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam is expected to give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth at 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 488,553 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Northam’s update comes a day after President Joe Biden announced the United States is working to purchase 100 million doses of each vaccine.

Wednesday’s news conference will be his 14th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to Wednesday, Northam gave his last update on Jan. 14 regarding Virginia’s vaccination plan.

