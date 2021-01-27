Gov. Northam extends Virginia’s 10-person gathering limit, stay-at-home order and more through February

Gov. Ralph Northam is extending efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.

“We are ramping up vaccinations. This is no time to let down our guard,” said Northam during Wednesday’s coronavirus update.

The governor announced that Executive Order 72, which went into effect on Dec. 14, 2020, will now remain in effect through the end of February.

Here’s a look at the changes that came to Virginia with EO72:

A daily curfew requires most Virginians to stay at home between midnight to 5 a.m. The modified stay-at-home order has exceptions, which include Virginians commuting to or from work or seeking medical attention.

required to wear masks in outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible as well as all indoor areas shared with others besides when you’re in your own household. This differs from the previous Across Virginia, people areas well as all indoor areas shared with others besides when you’re in your own household. This differs from the previous mask mandate that only required that masks be worn in indoor public settings. This mask mandate doesn’t apply to children under age five.

All public gatherings are limited to just 10 people. At high school sporting events, Northam is only allowing 25 people per field for indoor sports as well as only two guests per player for outdoor sports . The governor suggested that schools consider moving indoor sports to an outdoor setting.

Northam said Virginia’s limit on capacity in restaurants will remain the same: bars will be closed, no alcohol sales after 10 p.m., there must be at least six-feet in between tables, wear a mask if you’re not eating and all restaurant employees must wear a mask. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must close by midnight.

Without this extension, the executive order would have expired Sunday at 11:59 p.m.