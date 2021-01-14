31ºF

Virginia

WATCH: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Jan. 14 coronavirus update

Governor spoke at 2 p.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Northam announced that it’s time to begin working to get students back to the classroom safely.

Thursday’s news conference was his 13th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to Thursday, Northam gave his last update on Jan. 6 regarding Virginia’s vaccination plan.

Northam delivered the State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night where he discussed abolishing the death penalty and legalizing marijuana in Virginia.

