WATCH: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Jan. 14 coronavirus update

Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Northam announced that it’s time to begin working to get students back to the classroom safely.

Thursday’s news conference was his 13th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to Thursday, Northam gave his last update on Jan. 6 regarding Virginia’s vaccination plan.

Northam delivered the State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night where he discussed abolishing the death penalty and legalizing marijuana in Virginia.