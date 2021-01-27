Virginia sees 5,227 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 488,553 statewide

As of January 27, Virginia is reporting 488,553 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Wednesday, a total of 458,472 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 64,381 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Wednesday’s total of 488,553 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 483,326 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,323,165 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.