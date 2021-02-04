Lynchburg City Schools new van feeds minds, stomachs through nutrition program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is expanding its nutrition program by catering to some students, both literally and figuratively, with a new van.

“Once I get my routes and everything done, study what I need to study and get my addresses straight, I’m off and running,” said Jason Croumpton, a school nutrition delivery driver.

LCS will now deliver meals to nearly 250 students who chose to learn remote-only and lack transportation to curbside locations.

Beth Morris, director of LCS nutrition, says each student receives a box with a week’s worth of breakfast, lunch, supper and snack.

“We do know that for many of our students, the meals that they receive at school meet the majority of their nutritional intake during each day,” Morris said.

Morris says LCS purchased the van through a $40,000 grant from No Kid Hungry.

“We lost the buses when the hybrid module started back, and the buses needed to do what buses do and that’s transport students. We had been delivering meals on bus routes,” Morris said.

With only one van, routes will be spread out Tuesdays through Fridays.

“It gives us a chance to get out and get with the people of Lynchburg,” said Croumpton.