Man taken into custody in Henry County for drug charges following standoff

BASSETT, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a man in custody for four drug charges on Thursday.

At about 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to 58 Sanville School Rd. in Bassett in an attempt to locate a wanted person.

Authorities found the wanted person, 30-year-old Jamie Lee Ore, outside of the home. As a deputy began to approach him, he fled into the house.

Deputies said Ore refused to exit the home, causing a search warrant to be obtained to enter the residence. The Sheriff’s Office assembled a tactical team with negotiators to assist in the incident.

Negotiators were able to make contact with Ore by communicating through an open window where he agreed to come outside and surrender.

At about 1:30 p.m., he exited the home and was taken into custody.

Ore was charged with four counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance; and one county of contempt of court.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office said he is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.