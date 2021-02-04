What’s News Today: Community discussions, documentary screening

The Giles County School Board will meet today at 1 p.m. with the facilities committee. They will discuss the capital improvement plan for school buildings.

Delegate Chris Hurst will hold a Virtual Town Hall meeting today to talk to people in the 12th District about his work in the General Assembly and his priorities for the session.

Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will meet virtually today. The board will form committees and review information from the Local and Regional Government Alliance on Race and Equity. The meeting will take place virtually starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant holds a community meeting tonight. Leaders will talk about modernization and environmental projects, as well as compliance and corrective actions. The meeting will take place on Facebook Live starting at 6:30 p.m.

Washington and Lee University hosts a virtual screening of the documentary ‘Intimate Violence.’ It was produced and directed by a W&L Assistant Professor. The film examines the state of domestic violence in America. The screening begins at 7 p.m. with a discussion following.