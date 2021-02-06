Harvester Performance Center looking for new leader after general manager retires

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County’s most famous entertainment venue is looking for a new leader.

Harvester Performance Center general manager Gary Jackson officially retired on Friday. Jackson had operated the Rocky Mount venue since it opened in 2014.

The town is searching for Jackson’s replacement. Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said the Harvester is a major asset for Rocky Mount, and Jackson’s leadership helped get it to that point.

“The opportunity for a small town like Rocky Mount to have a venue like the Harvester has been great for this town and for this region,” Moore said.

Moore added that the town is evaluating how the Harvester will operate once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The venue is currently advertising a full slate of shows for 2021 on the building.