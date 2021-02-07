42ºF

1 injured, 2 suspects sought after shooting at Valero in Martinsville

Contributed photos. (Martinsville Police Department)

A man was injured in a shooting at a Valero convenience store in Martinsville on Saturday, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police said following an argument in the parking lot between Ombae Johnson, Dasyne Hairston, and Deangelo Howard, Johnson shot Howard with a firearm.

Howard was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Johnson, 20, and Hairston, 19, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

