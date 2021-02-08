What’s News Today: Broadband expansion, road work

Lane closures are possible on a number of streets throughout Lynchburg starting today. For the next two months, Shentel crews will be working throughout the city installing lines.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will make the completion of Phase II of the Bedford County Internet Initiative. ZiTEL has installed 48 miles of fiber at four sites in the county, giving internet connection to more than 1,800 homes in Big Island, Diamond Hill, Cedar Key and Staunton River. The $1.2 million project was partially paid for with CARES Act money.