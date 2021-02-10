Forest first responders respond to early morning crash

Crews responded to an early morning crash in Forest

Crews responded to a crash early Wednesday morning in Forest.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Blackwater Road and was described as having “heavy entrapment,” according to a tweet from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities didn’t specify how many people were involved in the crash, but they did request a helicopter for air transport.

E51 & R5 putting in work with a single vehicle accident with heavy entrapment on Blackwater Rd, M14-5 requesting Centra 1 for air transport. — Forest Vol Fire Dept (@FVFD51) February 10, 2021

