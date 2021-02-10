41ºF

Forest first responders respond to early morning crash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Crews responded to an early morning crash in Forest
Crews responded to a crash early Wednesday morning in Forest.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Blackwater Road and was described as having “heavy entrapment,” according to a tweet from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities didn’t specify how many people were involved in the crash, but they did request a helicopter for air transport.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking new story develops.

