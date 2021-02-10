Gleaning for the World collecting items for its Love Your Neighbor campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can make a difference in the lives of those in your community.

Gleaning for the World is collecting items for its Love Your Neighbor campaign.

Now through Feb. 13, the organization has a tractor-trailer outside of the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg and you can drop off items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The organization is asking for items such as non-perishables, dog and cat food and cleaning supplies.

This drive is a first for the organization.

“In 2020, so many people were affected financially by the coronavirus; and our partners who are feeding people in Central Virginia have told us that their numbers of folks that are seeking help have risen,” said Teresa Davis, communications director of Gleaning for the World.

Last year, the organization collected 60 tractor-trailers full of items.

Half went to local organizations, while the other half went to natural disaster relief.