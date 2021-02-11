Proposed downtown Roanoke bus station gets approval from Virginia Department of Historic Resources

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s new downtown bus station is one step closer to construction.

A state agency just reviewed the project and determined building a new bus station near the transportation museum won’t negatively impact the city’s historic feel or its historic buildings.

The project was recently given the go-ahead by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Valley Metro has gotten local, state and federal approval for $11.5 million in construction costs.

The city could send out bids for a builder later this month or in March.

City officials want to move the bus station by the end of June to its new proposed home by building a temporary station.

In a statement, Roanoke’s deputy city manager told 10 News that this historic approval is just another step.

“The Section 106 Historic Review approval is just another step in the process toward the construction of a new Transit Station. Work continues on the necessary Federal Transit Administration approvals required under the National Environmental Policy Act., completing the construction design documents, and bidding the project,” said Deputy City Manager Sherman Stovall.

The proposed bus station has been controversial. Residents and businesses near the new location have worried about a potential increase in crime or impact on business.

Developer Bill Chapman told 10 News in a statement that the historic review “is a disappointing conclusion.”

“It is significantly different guidance from what was shared in a meeting at DHR in 2019,” said Chapman. “Ultimately, we hope it will be a success for the city and our neighborhood. The latter will require Valley Metro and the city to manage its sidewalks better than it has in the past.”