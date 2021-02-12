Man found hiding in Botetourt County Sheetz bathroom after 20+ mile chase, police say

The stolen Saturn Vue ended up parking at the Sheetz in Daleville, according to Virginia State Police.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 50-year-old Dublin man is in jail after police said he led them on a chase for about 30 miles on Friday.

At about 12:45 p.m., Bedford police approached James Michael Rakes, who was driving a 2003 Saturn Vue that was reported stolen in Bath County, according to Virginia State Police

Police said they found the stolen car by tracking the Rakes’ cell phone.

Rather than stop the engine, police said Rakes drove away, which is when police began their pursuit.

Eventually, Bedford police ended their pursuit and Virginia State Police took over.

The chase went into Botetourt County and ended on U.S. 220 when Rakes ran over spike strips laid down by state police, according to state police.

The vehicle stopped at the Sheetz on Route 220 and Route 779 and Rakes ran into the store and was found by police inside the bathroom.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the Botetourt County Jail.

He was wanted in Bath County for the stolen vehicle and will face additional charges relating to the pursuit.

No law enforcement officers or the public were injured in the pursuit.