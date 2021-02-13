More than 13,000 without power across Southwest, Central Virginia

Appalachian Power outage map as of 8:15 a.m. Feb. 13, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s winter weather is causing thousands to lose power.

As of 8:15 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 9,173 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/County Customer Outages Henry County 3,985 Lynchburg 1,067 Campbell County 853 Roanoke County 707 Pittsylvania County 558 Wythe County 543 Bland County 318 Franklin County 243 Floyd County 200 Patrick County 163

As of 8:15 a.m., Dominion is reporting 2,664 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

1,218 outages in Charlotte County

844 outages in Pittsylvania County

583 outages in Halifax County

19 outages in Campbell County

0 outages in Appomattox County

As of 8:13 a.m., Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is reporting: