Local News

More than 13,000 without power across Southwest, Central Virginia

Winter weather continues moving through the area

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Weather, Power Outages
Appalachian Power outage map as of 8:15 a.m. Feb. 13, 2021. (Appalachian Power)

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s winter weather is causing thousands to lose power.

As of 8:15 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 9,173 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/CountyCustomer Outages
Henry County3,985
Lynchburg1,067
Campbell County853
Roanoke County707
Pittsylvania County558
Wythe County543
Bland County318
Franklin County243
Floyd County200
Patrick County163

As of 8:15 a.m., Dominion is reporting 2,664 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

  • 1,218 outages in Charlotte County
  • 844 outages in Pittsylvania County
  • 583 outages in Halifax County
  • 19 outages in Campbell County
  • 0 outages in Appomattox County

As of 8:13 a.m., Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is reporting:

  • 975 outages in Pittsylvania County
  • 768 outages in Halifax County
  • 33 outages in Charlotte County

