More than 13,000 without power across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s winter weather is causing thousands to lose power.
As of 8:15 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 9,173 customers without power in Virginia. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:
|City/County
|Customer Outages
|Henry County
|3,985
|Lynchburg
|1,067
|Campbell County
|853
|Roanoke County
|707
|Pittsylvania County
|558
|Wythe County
|543
|Bland County
|318
|Franklin County
|243
|Floyd County
|200
|Patrick County
|163
As of 8:15 a.m., Dominion is reporting 2,664 customers without power in our region. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:
- 1,218 outages in Charlotte County
- 844 outages in Pittsylvania County
- 583 outages in Halifax County
- 19 outages in Campbell County
- 0 outages in Appomattox County
As of 8:13 a.m., Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is reporting:
- 975 outages in Pittsylvania County
- 768 outages in Halifax County
- 33 outages in Charlotte County