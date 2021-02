Crews working to cut up this tree that fell on a truck on U.S. 460 in Lynchburg on Feb. 13, 2021.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are working to cut up a tree that fell on a truck driving on U.S. 460 on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in Lynchburg, in the westbound lanes of 460, just before the Candlers Mountain Road exit.

The truck was going west on 460 when the tree fell.

Thankfully, the driver is okay.

Below is an approximate address of where the tree landed on the truck.