35ºF

Ad

Local News

VSP responds to 283 crashes, 143 disabled vehicles due to icy road conditions

There have been no fatal crashes reported

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Virginia State Police, Crash, Weather, Ice
Interstate 95 Henrico County - Feb. 13, 2021
Interstate 95 Henrico County - Feb. 13, 2021 (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police have responded to nearly 300 crashes on Saturday during the ice storm that affected much of Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.

From midnight to 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crashes and disabled/stuck vehicles police responded to as of 4 p.m. in each division:

  • Richmond Division: 30 disabled vehicles and 51 traffic crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 8 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 9 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 12 disabled vehicles and 7 traffic crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 36 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes
  • Salem Division: 19 disabled vehicles and 25 traffic crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 29 disabled vehicles and 83 traffic crashes

Police advise Virginians to avoid traveling through Sunday as road conditions remain dangerous.

There have been no fatal crashes reported.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: