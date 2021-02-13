VSP responds to 283 crashes, 143 disabled vehicles due to icy road conditions

Virginia State Police have responded to nearly 300 crashes on Saturday during the ice storm that affected much of Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.

From midnight to 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crashes and disabled/stuck vehicles police responded to as of 4 p.m. in each division:

Richmond Division: 30 disabled vehicles and 51 traffic crashes



Culpeper Division: 8 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes



Appomattox Division: 9 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes



Wytheville Division: 12 disabled vehicles and 7 traffic crashes



Chesapeake Division: 36 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes



Salem Division: 19 disabled vehicles and 25 traffic crashes



Fairfax Division: 29 disabled vehicles and 83 traffic crashes

Police advise Virginians to avoid traveling through Sunday as road conditions remain dangerous.

There have been no fatal crashes reported.