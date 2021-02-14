CDC says people who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine

FILE - This March 6, 2020, file photo shows the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, an infectious-diseases specialist formerly at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, became CDC director on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine guidelines to say that people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

According to the new guidelines, a vaccinated person who has been exposed to someone who is of having suspected or has confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet certain requirements.

The requirements include:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)



Are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series.



Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.



Anyone who does not meet the above requirements should adhere to standard quarantine guidelines should they be exposed, the CDC said.

People who are fully vaccinated, but do not quarantine, should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the exposure, according to the CDC. Should they exhibit symptoms, the CDC says that person should “be clinically evaluated for COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 testing, if indicated.”

The CDC says that everyone, vaccinated or not, should continue to adhere to health safety protocol, including washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.

For more information on the vaccine and other guidelines, visit the CDC website.