Roanoke County’s first-ever restaurant week is underway

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s first-ever restaurant week is officially underway.

Seventeen restaurants are participating, offering special deals for either $10, $20 or $30.

The idea came about after seeing similar successful programs drive business to restaurants during the slow winter months in other localities.

“These are your small businesses in your community. These are your neighbors. They’re the people that have worked so hard to start and maintain this business. Something like COVID-19 comes around, you just can’t help that. So if you can get out there, support your neighbors and show them some love, that’s all they need,” said Marshall Stanley, economic development specialist for Roanoke County.

Restaurant week lasts through Feb. 28.

Click here for a full list of deals from participating restaurants.