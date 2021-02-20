28ºF

Kitchen fire forces seven out of their Danville apartment

The Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was started by unattended cooking on the stovetop

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Danville apartment complex fire on Piney Forest Road (Courtesy: Twitter/DanvilleVAFire)
DANVILLE, Va. – A kitchen fire early Saturday morning leaves seven people without a place to live in Danville.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Woodside Village complex on Piney Forest Road.

When firefighters entered the second-story apartment, they found fire in the kitchen area. The fire started on the stovetop and spread to the cabinets in the kitchen.

The apartment had heat and smoke damage. Two other units downstairs have water damage.

Three adults and four children escaped before crews arrived. The American Red Cross is assisting them with lodging.

Three apartments are not livable until repairs can be made, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was started by unattended cooking on the stovetop.

Danville Police Dept., Danville Utilities, and the Danville Life Saving Crew assisted.

