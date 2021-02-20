Kitchen fire forces seven out of their Danville apartment

DANVILLE, Va. – A kitchen fire early Saturday morning leaves seven people without a place to live in Danville.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Woodside Village complex on Piney Forest Road.

When firefighters entered the second-story apartment, they found fire in the kitchen area. The fire started on the stovetop and spread to the cabinets in the kitchen.

DFD WORKING FIRE: 1321 Piney Forest Rd B16. Fire in kitchen. Now under control. All occupants out of building. pic.twitter.com/PChWInjblG — Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) February 20, 2021

The apartment had heat and smoke damage. Two other units downstairs have water damage.

Three adults and four children escaped before crews arrived. The American Red Cross is assisting them with lodging.

Three apartments are not livable until repairs can be made, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was started by unattended cooking on the stovetop.

Danville Police Dept., Danville Utilities, and the Danville Life Saving Crew assisted.