Volunteer firefighter’s family of five displaced after house fire in Lovingston

LOVINGSTON, Va. – A firefighter’s family is displaced after their home caught fire in Lovingston Saturday evening.

At about 5:55 p.m., fire crews from Lovingston, Piney River and Faber Fire responded to a fire in a three-story home in the 100 block of Ponton Lane.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house and all occupants outside of the home.

Authorities said the fire began in the basement and extended through the walls into the attic.

Units immediately began working to extinguish the fire, but due to the way the home was constructed, they were unable to quickly extinguish it and the home was deemed a complete loss.

Crews cleared the scene at about 5:45 a.m., nearly 12 hours after units responded to the incident.

Local churches and fire department members are assisting the two adults and three children who were displaced in the fire.

Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 said that one of their firefighters, Travis Burley, was one of the people affected in this fire.

“It isn’t often that we are called to the home of a member and witness them lose everything,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

They continued to say that the department Chaplin is coordinating donations for the family and will release information on how you can help them in the coming days.

A GoFundMe was created by one of the victim’s family members as well.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.