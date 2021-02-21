Football team composed of first responders gears up for season

ROANOKE, Va. – Police officers and firefighters in the Roanoke Valley have traded their body armor for shoulder pads.

The Roanoke Rampage, a football team composed solely of first responders, participated in its first full practice of the season Sunday. The team plays in the National Public Safety Football League against other first responders across the country; they finished in second place in its last season.

The Rampage players are playing for more than pride; their games help raise money for local charities.

“To play for a reason is truly an honor and a privilege,” said Rampage player Jeff Brown, who also serves as an officer with the Blacksburg Police Department. “We have the ability to have fun and help out the community at the same time.”