FloydFest announces 2021 lineup after last year’s canceled festival

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Get ready to jam out at one of the biggest music festivals in our region this summer.

FloydFest has announced its lineup for 2021 after being canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The festival will be July 21 through July 25, and The Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, the Old Crow Medicine Show and the Turkuaz will be the headlining acts for the four-day event.

Despite current COVID-19 gathering restrictions in Virginia, the event is currently still happening.

The Avett Brothers aren’t a stranger to FlodyFest and were in FloydFest 4 during 2005.

You can expect to see more than 40 artists and bands there.

