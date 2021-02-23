Halifax County Schools return to in-person learning

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA – Students in Halifax County returned to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year on Monday.

Students were originally supposed to return last week; however, weather and power outages caused schools to remain closed until Friday.

Monday was the first-time Pre-K through 3rd grade students had been in their classroom since the pandemic first started closing schools last March.

“Usually the first day of school is going full and parents are walking kids to classrooms and all that, so today was different. I mean, it was parents dropping them off and us checking temperatures and you can see that now on students’ faces that they were somewhat apprehensive,” said Halifax County Schools Superintendent Mark Lineburg.

The county hopes to start bringing back older students over the next several weeks while following guidance from the governor’s office.