Roanoke Fire-EMS’s Swift Water Team is assisting Roanoke County PD and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue with a body recovery operation at Niagara Dam.

Authorities have identified the body that was found in the Roanoke River in Vinton last month.

Police said the body was originally found on Jan. 26 near the Niagara Dam and has been identified as Dolph Dellinger, who was reported missing out of Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke County Police Department, officers tried to find and notify his family to no avail.

Authorities said the investigation into how Dellinger got into the river is being handled by the Roanoke City Police Department.