Carroll County students return to full-time in-person learning on March 15

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Public Schools is the latest district to announce a full-time return to the classroom for students.

All grade levels will be offered in-person five days a week starting March 15.

Currently, the county operates 4 days a week with Wednesday as virtual.

Dr. Mark Burnette, the County Superintendent, says all students have the option to remain virtual except those with failing grades.

“They are going to be required to wear masks and we’ll continue with the cleaning and disinfecting. All of our buildings now have air purifiers in them and a whole A/C system that helps cleanse the air,” explained Dr. Burnette.

In early February, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated every school system to offer some form of in-person learning by mid-March. He said students and their families at least need the option.

Carroll County has been fortunate to avoid any major outbreaks in their buildings, the superintendent says.

Ad

About 75% of their staff has been fully vaccinated.