Roanoke man arrested in Lynchburg after standoff lasting more than two hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police took a Roanoke man into custody after a standoff that lasted more than two hours Thursday morning.

At about 10:00 a.m., Lynchburg Police, U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies responded to the 2500 block of High Street to execute a search warrant and several arrest warrants for 30-year-old Jasper Reed Jackson.

Upon arrival, officers said they attempted to speak to Jackson before he barricaded himself in a house with other people.

According to authorities, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team spent hours talking to Jackson and were able to deescalate the situation. Eventually, authorities were able to take Jackson into custody peacefully.

Unrelated to Thursday’s standoff, Jackson had the following outstanding warrants out of Roanoke City:

Two counts of malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Assault

Brandishing a firearm

Police said additional warrants are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.