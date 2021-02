WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning on Interstate 81.

At about 4:30 a.m. on the Exit 72 ramp toward I-77 North, a 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail and flipped over, according to state police.

The driver, Kenneth Nelson, 55, of Forest, Ohio, died at the scene.