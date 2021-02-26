Police say deadly Martinsville shooting started inside the restaurant

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – On Thursday, police provided new information about a deadly shooting that happened at a Martinsville restaurant earlier this month.

It was a fight inside the restaurant that led to shots being fired inside El Norteño on Church Street on Feb. 5., police said during a bond hearing for Rosario Eggleston.

The 20-year-old man then continued shooting outside of the restaurant which then led to Keilo Martin, 23, and Shavon Reid, 33, being shot and killed and two others getting hurt, according to police.

Eggleston currently faces several felony charges of aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death.

24-year-old Jamal Jenkins, who also faces charges in connection with the shooting, is being charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death.