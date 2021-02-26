Virginia Children’s Theatre touring Roanoke in search of talent

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Children’s Theatre is looking for little stars in its first-ever traveling talent search.

The theatre will host auditions at four area libraries looking for kids to cast in three upcoming productions, including Mary Poppins Jr.

Actors in grades K-12 are encouraged to attend and you do not have to prepare anything to perform in advance.

VTC staff will teach participants a short song.

“At VCT we believe that theatre skills are skills for life and theatre skills are life skills, so we’re teaching multiple different things and we’re educating while we’re producing top notch theatre, so this is a great opportunity for students to be creative and have a creative outlet especially during a time like right now,” said Brett Roden, VTC, Producing Artistic Director.

Participants are asked to arrive at each location at 4 p.m.

Traveling Talent Search Locations:

March 1 at Williamson Rd Branch Library (3837 Williamson Road NW)

March 2 at Melrose Branch Library (2502 Melrose Ave Suite D)

March 4 at Raleigh Court Branch Library (2112 Grandin Road SW)

March 5 at Belmont Branch Library (1101 Morningside St SE)

For information on the auditions, click here.