Virginia lawmakers pleased with criminal justice reform measures passed during legislative session

ROANOKE, Va – As the General Assembly session comes to an end, lawmakers are pleased with some of the major criminal justice reform measures taken during the session.

From abolishing the death penalty to the push for legalizing marijuana, Del. Sam Rasoul says he hopes to see legislators continue to push for bipartisan work on improving the criminal justice system.

“I think it’s great to make sure that in fact, we’re after justice and not vengeance that we are giving people the second chances that they need, and that we figure out a way to reintegrate people back into society that keeps us safer and helps our economy,” Rasoul said.

Several bills still need to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam before becoming law.