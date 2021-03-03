After years of struggling, some Bedford County residents finally have a reliable water source

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Homeowners within the Country Estates Drive subdivision, off Route 460, have been asking for help since 2008.

The Bedford Regional Water Authority said the challenge was connecting the rural area to the closest water line.

In the past eight months, the county constructed a new water line.

“[The homeowners] were used to hauling water from our bulk fill stations and having to put it in a truck and get it to their house, or put ice down their well to have water in there. So, I think now they have the luxury of not having to think about water,” said Megan Pittman, director of administration for the Bedford Regional Water Authority.

Homeowners agreed to pay some of the cost of the waterline extension above the water authority’s standard fees to make the project happen.