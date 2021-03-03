Virginia Tech seniors have mixed reactions on virtual 2021 Commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Graduation day is the day college students across the country dream of, but this spring, Virginia Tech seniors will have to celebrate virtually.

Virginia Tech gave an update on Wednesday, announcing plans for a virtual Spring 2021 Commencement.

“It’s definitely going to be different that’s for sure,” said senior Rachel Fincher.

She said she’s been dreaming of graduation day. The 21-year-old Martinsville native is studying public relations and political science. She’s on track to graduate with honors.

“I’ve been looking forward to graduating from college and walking across that stage since I was in high school,” said Fincher.

Her dreams were dashed when the university announced that commencement on May 14, at least for now, will be virtual. Current state guidelines cap graduations at 25 people, which is a far cry from the tens of thousands that usually fill Lane Stadium on graduation day.

“I pushed through so much work and through so much time and hours and it feels like that closure has been ripped from me,” said Fincher.

Ad

University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said school leaders are hopeful things could change. If so, they’ll be ready to adjust.

“If restrictions are eased, if numbers of cases drop, if the number of vaccines grow exponentially, then we may be in a different position come May,” said Owczarski.

The school is hoping to host small in-person celebrations, but colleges will not hold separate in-person commencement ceremonies.

“Perhaps offer in-person events or activities that will further honor our graduates,” said Owczarski.

He added that the university’s just as disappointed as students and their families, who were asked not to come to Blacksburg. State guidelines discourage travel and visitors.

Architecture student Gates Breeden is graduating this spring too. He said he saw it coming.

“It seems like it would be a logistical nightmare to have it in person,” said Breeden.”

He said he doesn’t need an in-person commencement to commemorate his time as a Hokie.

Ad

“I don’t need to walk across a stage for my time to be remembered here,” said Breeden.