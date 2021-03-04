$1 million research grant to look at impact of pandemic on Virginia public schools

Virginia’s getting nearly $1 million to study how the pandemic has impacted public school students and teachers.

Researchers with the Virginia Department of Education and the University of Virginia will use the federal grant to look at pre-pandemic and post-pandemic trends, like grades, absenteeism and teacher retention.

The study will last three years and follow students during that time.

The goal is to create evidence-based policy reports so schools know how to help students moving forward.

“Help school divisions address the losses that students have experienced and get them to where we want them to be to make up the ground that was lost during the pandemic,” said Charles Pyle, the director of media relations for the Virginia Dept. of Education.

Researchers will also examine the effectiveness of school reopening and recovery plans, as well as the impact on higher education.