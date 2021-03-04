Virginia delays collection of new boat fee until July 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of you out there planning to go on a boat ride this year will now be able to keep some extra money in your wallet.

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that it’s extending the start date of a new boat ramp fee.

The $23 annual fee, or $4 daily fee, was originally enacted on January 1 for people without a boating registration, fishing license, hunting license or access permit.

By extending the fee’s start date to July 1, 2022, DWR said it now has the chance to talk with stakeholders and decide the best way to fund recreational access sites without putting economic pressures on outfitters, education providers and others.

DWR hopes to meet with stakeholders within the next few months and then issue a report of the group’s findings by December 1.