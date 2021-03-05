All lanes open on Route 460 in Giles County after February mudslide

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers will now be able to use all travel lanes in Route 460 in Giles County.

On Friday, VDOT reopened the right lane of westbound Route 460 near Rich Creek.

With this lane open, all travel lanes on Route 460 have now been restored to traffic following the Feb. 21 mudslide.

The right westbound lane of Route 460 has been closed since Feb. 21 due to the mudslide closing all four lanes.

After making sure the slope next to the westbound road shoulder was repaired and stabilized, VDOT determined the right lane, which was the last closed lane, could safely reopen to traffic.

VDOT said workers have removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of material from the slide location, including dirt and debris in the roadway.