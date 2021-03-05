As Fleet Feet celebrates its 18th birthday, you could win a $500 gift card

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – This weekend people in Roanoke will have the chance to run and raise money for a good cause.
Fleet Feet is celebrating its 18th birthday with a virtual birthday run.
It costs $10 to sign-up; however, the money raised will go toward Feeding Southwest Virginia and participants will also have the chance to win either a $250, $150 or $100 Fleet Feet gift card or a pair of ASICS shoes.
Participants can choose the distance they’d like to run or walk for the event.
Virtual runners also have the chance to win a gift card or a pair of shoes on March 8 if they post it on their social media between Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, tag Fleet Feet and use the hashtag mentioned in Fleet Feet’s post below.
It's almost time for our 18th BIRTHDAY BASH! Come celebrate with us this weekend! See all the deals and details here: fleetfeetroanoke.com/news/were-turning-18Posted by Fleet Feet Roanoke on Wednesday, March 3, 2021