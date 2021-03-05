As Fleet Feet celebrates its 18th birthday, you could win a $500 gift card

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – This weekend people in Roanoke will have the chance to run and raise money for a good cause.

Fleet Feet is celebrating its 18th birthday with a virtual birthday run.

It costs $10 to sign-up; however, the money raised will go toward Feeding Southwest Virginia and participants will also have the chance to win either a $250, $150 or $100 Fleet Feet gift card or a pair of ASICS shoes.

Participants can choose the distance they’d like to run or walk for the event.

Virtual runners also have the chance to win a gift card or a pair of shoes on March 8 if they post it on their social media between Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, tag Fleet Feet and use the hashtag mentioned in Fleet Feet’s post below.