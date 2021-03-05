Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins announces bid for 7th House District seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Current Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins has announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th House District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Blevins said that she was saddened that the current 7th House District Delegate, Nick Rush, is not seeking re-election and added that his leadership helped her serve on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Her first term as the Montgomery County Supervisor for District B began in 2019.
If elected, she aspires to “protect conservative values” and make the New River Valley an ideal place to live.
You can read her full statement below:
Like most New River Valley residents, I was surprised and saddened by the announcement that our 7th House District Delegate, Nick Rush, decided not to seek re-election.
Nick has been an outstanding Delegate for the those, like myself and my family, who are blessed to call the 7th District home. As both a mentor and friend, his leadership experiences and successes helped prepare me for my service on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. I am personally and professionally grateful.
I am proud to officially announce my candidacy to seek the Republican nomination for the 7th House District seat. I will defend our Constitutional rights and the rights of the unborn as I boldly fight for our conservative values. With the support of my family and the many who have reached out with their encouragement, I will work hard to keep the New River Valley as the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.Sherri Blevins, Montgomer County Supervisor