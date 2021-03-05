Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins announces bid for 7th House District seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Current Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins has announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th House District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Blevins said that she was saddened that the current 7th House District Delegate, Nick Rush, is not seeking re-election and added that his leadership helped her serve on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

Her first term as the Montgomery County Supervisor for District B began in 2019.

If elected, she aspires to “protect conservative values” and make the New River Valley an ideal place to live.

