One person injured after apartment complex fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A resident is injured following an apartment complex fire in Danville Friday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Ridge Street at the Heritage Towers apartment complex.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a second-story apartment with bystanders reporting that the occupant of the apartment sustained injuries.

Crews found the occupant with injuries just outside of the affected room. They said there was a small fire inside the apartment.

The person was transported Sovah Health with unknown medical injuries,

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and occupants of surrounding apartments were evacuated to a nearby shelter and were later returned safely.