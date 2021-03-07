SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired restaurant, bar and hotel opening in Houston

This image released by Nickelodeon shows animated character SpongeBob SquarePants demonstrating effective handwashing in a video to be shown on Nickelodeons cable and digital platforms. Nickelodeon is airing a special with a kids-eye view of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters' concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday. The special, also showing on TeenNick and Nicktoons, is part of the #KidsTogether initiative that launched this month and enlists familiar Nick faces to help people stay healthy and active. (Nickelodeon via AP)

HOUSTON – A SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired pop-up restaurant, bar and hotel is coming to Houston. The experience is available from March 26 to April 25.

Plethora Houston is anchoring the Rusty Krab Experience at the Hilton Americas-Houston at 1600 Lamar Street.

The interactive event is set to feature its own version of the Krusty Krab and Mrs. Puff’s Boating School, dubbed the “Rusty Krab” and “Mrs. Puffie’s Boating School,” respectively. It will also include photo-ops and a COVID-19 friendly scavenger hunt.

While the restaurant and bar menu has not been announced, it is set to feature the Risky Pattie, a play on the famous, Krabby Patty.

Hilton Houston is also recreating a number of the hotel’s rooms into the Nickelodeon underworld, Bikini Bottom. Overnight reservations are available.

Tickets will be available online.

Ad

Here are the safety guidelines at the Rusty Krab Experience:

⁣⁣1. Masks are required for entry and while walking through the entire experience and to the restrooms, except when taking pictures.

⁣⁣2. Wellness Check: Upon entry, your temperature will be taken, temperatures must be below 100.

3. If your temperature is higher you will not be allowed in the bar/restaurant. Rescheduling is available.

3. Reduced capacity: Operating at 50% capacity

4. Hand sanitizing stations and wipes: Will be placed throughout the entire space for your convenience.⁣⁣

5. Nightly steam and sterilization

⁣⁣6. Daily cleaning

⁣⁣7. Social distancing throughout the space

8. Sneezeguards available throughout the restaurant and bar