Roanoke Valley Gives Day returns with bigger goal, need than ever before

ROANOKE, Va. – The biggest day of giving in the Roanoke Valley is back Wednesday with a bigger fundraising goal than ever before.

Wednesday marks the 6th annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day. It’s 24 hours of online giving hosted by the Community Foundation, encouraging you to support local non-profits.

Many of the more than 140 participating organizations are struggling this year because of the pandemic.

“Roanoke Valley Gives has always been a great way for everybody to come together and be a part of the community. And this year, I think it’s more important than ever because we haven’t had those opportunities to come together and show our support to these non-profits and all the great work that they do,” said Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, grants associate for the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

The goal is to raise $900,000.

Click here to find a full list of participating organizations and ways to donate.