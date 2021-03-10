One dead, another missing after boating accident near Peak Creek in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – First responders are working to find a missing person after a boating accident on Wednesday.

One person is dead and another is missing after the accident near Peak Creek, a tributary of Claytor Lake.

Pulaski County’s special operations team, along with members of the Radford City Fire Department and Montgomery County Divers working to find the missing person.

Authorities have set up a command center at Conrad Brothers Marina.

