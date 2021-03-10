Virginia’s coronavirus tracking app reaches one million downloads

Virginia’s official app to slow the spread of COVID-19 has reached an important milestone.

More than 1 million people have downloaded the Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDWISE app since it launched in August. Additionally, about a million more people have downloaded Apple’s app for COVID-19 contact tracing.

VDH’s app offers statistics about the spread of COVID-19, as well as a link to pre-register for a vaccine; however, its most important function is notifying people if they may have come into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Jeff Stover with the Virginia Department of Health reports that more than 25,000 Virginians were notified they were at risk of testing positive for COVID-19.

“It will run through an algorithm to determine if the risk criteria meets certain parameters,” Stover said. If they do, you get a notification saying, ‘Hey, you may have been exposed.’ There’s no name and no location so you wouldn’t know who, but at least you have an idea that this occurred.”

You can download the app on both Apple and Android devices.