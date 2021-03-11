Dog killed, dumped on side of the road in Rockbridge County

Photo of the crate the German Shepherd was found in on the side of Raphine Road

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a dog who was left on the side of the road back in January.

The Sheriff’s Office said a call regarding a dead dog on the side of Raphine Road in the Gibbs Run area was reported on Jan. 27.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a dog crate containing a dead German Shepherd with a blanket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Capps at 540-463-7328.

Authorities said a reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the dog’s death.